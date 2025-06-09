Jacob Elordi has long been a fan-favorite contender for the MCU’s Gambit. Elordi can certainly bring a different edge to Gambit, one that’s more suave flirt than wisecracking mercenary. His breakout roles in Euphoria and Saltburn earned him a reputation for intensity and depth.

That mix of brooding charisma and emotional range is a laundry-list seductive and just what Gambit needs to step out from behind Deadpool’s shadow. Plus, fan buzz is real. He ticks all the boxes: card-shuffling charm, Cajun flair, and an actor who can go from femme-fatale magnet to gritty combat first-hand. That’s the formula for outshining Reynolds’ viral, meme-fueled Deadpool.

Could Jacob Elordi Turn Gambit Into Marvel’s Most Stylish Anti-Hero Yet?

Marvel’s hesitant reboot may actually be an asset. Channing Tatum’s Gambit charmed audiences in Deadpool & Wolverine, and even Ryan Reynolds confessed Marvel is “obsessed” with what he brought. But the real test is longevity, which means focusing Gambit’s energy without snarky sidekick baggage.

Elordi offers that potential. He told BrainyQuote, “I had this abundance of confidence in myself because I could do both: I was quite good at sport, and I think I was quite good at theatre.” That duality—physicality fused with emotional intelligence—makes him an ideal fit for Gambit’s lethal grace and complex backstory.

Jacob Elordi could actually be a great Gambit pic.twitter.com/gGknP8a3u3 — nerdy gator 🇵🇷 (@OliviaRshusband) October 19, 2024

Why This Casting Could Outshine Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool

Reynolds’ Deadpool thrived on self-aware comedy and fourth-wall-breaking. Gambit deserves something more classic — a leading man, not a sidekick with wisecracks. Elordi can deliver that, and then some.

The heart of Gambit is not just that he throws cards. His loyalty, vulnerability, and bad-boy swagger need gravity. Elordi’s ability to carry nuance and emotional stakes makes me believe he could outshine Reynolds’ debut Gambit moment — a lightning bolt of charisma underneath all that leather.

If Marvel wants Gambit to headline, not cameo, this is the move. Jacob Elordi might just fill those slippery French boots and set a new standard. Gambit could go from “fun side character” to MCU’s most unexpectedly stylish antihero since Loki.

