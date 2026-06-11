David Dhawan’s directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is witnessing a decent run at the Indian box office. It is achieving mini milestones with every passing day. Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer is now the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 6 update.

How much has it earned at the Indian box office?

The ticket windows are congested due to the presence of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil, Bandar, among other recent releases. But Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been benefiting from the 50% offer on tickets since its release.

According to estimates, it added another 3.25 crore to the kitty on day 6, witnessing a 28% drop in the last 24 hours. The cumulative total in India surges to 40.24 crore net, which is about 47.48 crore in gross earnings.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 8.65 crore

Day 2: 9.10 crore

Day 3: 10.76 crore

Day 4: 3.96 crore

Day 5: 4.52 crore

Day 6: 3.25 crore

Total: 40.24 crore

Beats Krishnavataram Part 1

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic comedy has further climbed up the ladder among the top 10 highest Bollywood grossers of 2026. On day 6, it surpassed Krishnavataram, which has accumulated 38.36 crore net in India.

The next target would be to surpass The Kerala Story 2 (52.25 crore). But starting tomorrow, there will be fresh competition from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.29 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.07 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 40.24 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.36 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 40.24 crore

India gross: 47.48 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 1: Can Sharvari Beat Munjya & Deliver The Second-Highest Opener Of Her Career?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News