Sharvari is among the promising stars from the new generation. While fans eagerly await the release of Alpha, she’s starring in an Imtiaz Ali film alongside Diljit Dosanjh, which releases tomorrow. Main Vaapas Aaunga has the potential to become the second highest opener of her career. Scroll below for the day 1 box office potential!

Main Vaapas Aaunga is expected to open well!

Diljit Dosanjh is back to his roots. Main Vaapas Aaunga, set in the backdrop of Punjab, narrates a heartbroken love story rooted in the Partition-era migration. The Punjabi superstar is also collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for the second time, after Amar Singh Chamkila, which received massive praise.

The fresh chemistry of Sharvari and Vedang Raina also gained positive reactions. Even the songs struck a chord with the audience. The pre-release factors are in favor, except for the massive competition at the ticket windows. It would have to compete against Chand Mera Dil, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata among other releases.

Going by the current trends, Main Vaapas Aaunga will open in the range of 2.5-4.5 crore at the Indian box office.

Where will it land among Sharvari’s top 10 openers?

Main Vaapas Aaunga has the potential to beat Sharvari’s debut film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Munjya to become her second-highest opener ever. But it must earn over 4.21 crore to achieve the milestone. All eyes are now on the early reviews as Imtiaz Ali’s film will be a word-of-mouth dependent affair.

Check out Sharvari’s highest openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Vedaa: 6.75 crore Munjya: 4.21 crore Bunty Aur Babli 2: 2.6 crore

More about Main Vaapas Aaunga

The romantic Hindi drama is releasing on June 12, 2026. The ensemble cast features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. It is jointly produced by Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios, and Window Seat Films.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: 200 Crore Club Loading, Second Double-Century In Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Career!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News