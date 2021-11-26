Bunty Aur Babli 2 has performed quite poorly at the box office with merely 11.50 crores* coming in. This is just not the kind of number that YRF would have hoped for when they decided to hold on to the film’s release right through the pandemic and instead chose to bring it only in theatres. After all, there is hardly anything more that the film can expect from here and with curtains coming down sooner than expected, one now waits for the next outing from the premium production house.

Advertisement

Ideally, Bunty Aur Babli 2 should have retained the entire principle cast of the film, including Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. There must definitely be good reasons for that not happening but in absence of that this one looked like an entirely different film, except for the title. As a result it couldn’t really establish context with the audiences prior to the release and that impacted the opening as well. Had that been taken care of, at least the hype would have been assured and then of course it would have been the content doing the taking.

Advertisement

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is definitely not bad but lack of awareness amongst the audiences pulled it down. With the film expected to arrive on OTT very soon, hopefully it will find the (family) audiences that it deserves.

Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Kept A Close Eye On Wife Twinkle Khanna & Bobby Deol After Their Sun-Bathing Rumours Started Doing The Rounds In Media!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube