Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is one of the most talented and dedicated actors the industry has ever seen. He along with his wife Twinkle Khanna is considered to be the power couple of the Bollywood industry. But there was a time when rumours of Khiladi Kumar keeping an eye on his wife and Bobby Deol were doing grounds.

Given below is all you need to know about the said rumour!

We all know that actor Bobby Deol started his film career in the movie Barsat alongside his first co-star Twinkle Khanna. The two came out to be good friends later on but rumours were going around that Twinkle and Bobby were seen sunbathing together. It is to be noted that Twinkle was married to Akki at the time.

Responding to these rumours, Bobby Deol opened up stating his views during an interview on 2001’s Filmfare awards. The actor said, remembering his first time working with Twinkle, “Today we laugh about the stupid things we did then. She’s now married to my pal Akshay (Kumar). Recently I met her on a cruise while shooting for Ajnabee. We had a ball. Then the press wrote that we were sun-bathing together. And that Akshay kept a check on us throughout. That was hilarious. I never strip in public. So where’s the question of sun-bathing? It’s good to see her happily married.”

In the same interview, we see Bobby speaking recalling Twinkles’ behaviour while working with him for the first time. The actor said that he and Twinkle were going at each other since day one. He claimed that they used to fight on silly things and that he used to enjoy irritating her. Bobby also mentioned that the actress hated it when he used abusive words.

Presently, Twinkle Khanna (who is married to Akshay Kumar) has a happy family with two children, Aarav Kumar, and Nitara Kumar. On the other hand, Bobby Deol is still strong on the big screen, with his latest appearance in the movie “Class of ’83”.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been a blockbuster in Box Office all around the world. The actor’s next project is Prithviraj where he will be seen playing the role of Prithviraj Chauhan.

