Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are considered as one of the most-iconic Jodi’s of Bollywood. Their movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge broke several records at the box office, and even after almost 25 years, the movie is running successfully in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre. Fans still adore this movie, and it holds a special place in several hearts. But. Did you know, Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna’s debut film Barsaat had a better opening than DDLJ?

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Even though it had two newcomers in it, this film had more takers on the ticket window and a better opening weekend and first week than the SRK-Kajol starrer. Keep reading further to get all the scoop.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna’s debut film Barsaat released on October 6, 1995. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Dharmendra, was a super hit upon its release and its music was chartbuster. Interestingly, after two weeks, on October 20, 1995, Yash Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, released. Marking the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, DDLJ was adjudged an all-time blockbuster. The movie is still playing at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai, 25 years later.

There was a lot of hype around Barsaat at that time, and why wouldn’t there be? This film was going to mark the debut of the legendary actor Dharmendra‘s younger son Bobby Deol and India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s daughter, Twinkle Khanna.

Made on a budget of Rs 8.25 crore, this film collected Rs 68 lakh on day one. At its opening weekend, the Bobby and Twinkle starrer film collected Rs 1.96 crore. The first-week collection of the film was a strong Rs 3.66 crore. The movie had released on 210 screens. On the other hand, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore and had collected Rs 55 lakh on its opening day. The movie’s opening weekend collections were Rs 1.56 crore, and in its first week, DDLJ earned Rs 3.37 crore. The all-time classic was released on 180 screens across the country.

Which film did you like better? The Twinkle Khanna & Bobby Deol starrer Barsaat or the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge?

Must Read: Lin Laishram Questions The Casting Of Priyanka Chopra In Mary Kom, Gives Example Of The Family Man 2 Accepting South Indian Culture

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube