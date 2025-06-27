Maa has picked up pace at the box office after decent word-of-mouth. The film has been getting average ratings from the critics, but audiences are going gaga over the horror tale taking huge inspiration from Maa Kaali and Raktabeej’s episode. The film is part of the Shaitaan Universe!

Kajol Surpasses Her Last Opening

In any case, Kajol had to surpass her last opening at the box office. It was Salaam Venky that earned 45 lakh on the opening day. Currently, till 4 PM, Kajol’s latest arrival has already earned 1.73 crore at the box office.

Maa Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

Maa registered an occupancy of almost 8% in the morning shows, followed by a good jump in the afternoon with an occupancy of 20%. Overall, with the two shifts, the horror film helmed by Vishal Furia registered an occupancy of 14%.

Kajol Opens 66% Better Than Salaam Venky!

Kajol has opened 66% better than Salaam Venky, which registered an average occupancy of 8.5% in the first two shifts of its opening day! Interestingly, Kajol’s new arrival will surpass the lifetime total of Salaam Venky since the film earned only 2.42 crore in its lifetime!

Maa VS Emergency Box Office Day 1

Comparing the film with Kangana Ranaut‘s Emergency, Maa has registered much better occupancy in the morning. In fact, it has comfortably pushed Emergency, with an occupancy of 5.98% out of the list of the top 10 morning occupancies for Bollywood films of 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Bollywood films on day 1.

Chhaava: 30.5% Raid 2: 21.23% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Housefull 5: 13.62% Kesari Chapter 2 : 12.67% Fateh: 10.6% Sky Force: 10.26% Maa: 8.23%

