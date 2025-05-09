Kangana Ranaut’s Hollywood Debut Film

Maverick Indian actress Kangana Ranaut, who portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her most recent film, Emergency, is now set to make her Hollywood debut, according to a recent report by Variety. The National Film Award-winning actress will reportedly play a leading role in an upcoming horror film titled ‘Blessed Be the Evil’ co-starring Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Scarlet Rose Stallone, who previously starred in her father’s critically acclaimed gangster drama series ‘Tulsa King’. Tyler Posey of Teen Wolf fame will also star in the movie. The film will be directed by Anurag Rudra, who has previously helmed another horror film, ‘New Me’.

Blessed Be the Evil – Plot & Filming Details

The film’s basic plot ostensibly revolves around a Christian couple who are trying to come to terms with a heartbreaking miscarriage and are still dealing with the emotional turmoil. They relocate to an abandoned farm, which has a dark history. But soon they find themselves dealing with a sinister presence that haunts their new home. Blessed Be the Evil is set to kick off its production in New York sometime during the summer season.

Other Bollywood Actors Who Acted in Hollywood Films

Kangana Ranaut is not the only Bollywood actress who will be acting in a Hollywood film. For example, previously, Irrfan Khan has starred in multiple Hollywood movies like Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man. Similarly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Hollywood ventures include films like The Matrix Resurrections and Baywatch. Likewise, many other actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, and Ali Fazal have lent their acting skills in Hollywood films. But the difference in Kangana Ranaut’s Hollywood debut is that she is tapped to play a leading role in the horror film Blessed Be the Evil.

‘Blessed Be the Evil’ Won’t Be Kangana Ranaut’s First Horror Film

Kangana Ranaut has previously starred in Mohit Suri’s horror film Raaz 2, which also featured Emran Hashmi and Adhyaya Suman. Besides, she has also starred in the Tamil comedy horror film ‘Chandramukhi 2’. So, Hollywood film Blessed Be the Evil won’t be Kangana Ranaut’s first encounter with the horror genre.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Trails Gram Chikitsalay, Housefull 5 & Bhool Chuk Maaf On IMDb’s Most Anticipated List — Can It Catch Up?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News