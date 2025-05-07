When it comes to Hollywood legends, few names shine brighter than Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. These two icons have not only dominated the box office for decades but also built empires far beyond the silver screen. But in 2025, who reigns supreme in terms of wealth? Let’s break down their net worth and find out which action hero has a bigger net worth to flex.

What Is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Net Worth in 2025?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey to wealth is just as impressive as his muscles once were. As per Forbes, Arnold Schwarzenegger holds an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion in 2025. The superstar stands as one of the highest-paid actors of all time, earning around $500 million through his films. His blockbuster hits such as the Terminator franchise, Commando, Predator, Batman and Robin, and many more made him a household name.

As per the reports, the superstar made around $75K, $14 million, and $29.25 million through his appearances on The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, respectively. But even long before his Hollywood success, Schwarzenegger had already rocked the world of bodybuilding, winning multiple titles.

Further, Arnold was always making smart moves with real estate. In the 1970s, while most people were still figuring out rent, he was buying up apartment buildings in Los Angeles, and those early investments paid off big time. On top of that, Arnold always had an eye for business, from launching fitness brands to writing best-selling books. Schwarzenegger owns several ventures, including his film and production company Oak Productions, a publishing business called Fitness Publications Inc., and a trademark holding company named Pumping Iron America.

What Is Sylvester Stallone’s Net Worth in 2025?

Sylvester Stallone, on the other hand, boasts an estimated net worth of $400 million in 2025, as retrieved via Celebrity Net Worth. He has also made his mark as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. But unlike Arnold, Stallone’s wealth came almost entirely from the movie world. Back in the ‘70s, he was a struggling actor with barely enough money to eat. Then came Rocky. Stallone wrote the script himself and refused to sell it unless he could star in it. That gamble changed his life forever.

The film became a cultural phenomenon, and he built an entire franchise out of it. The Rambo and Expendables series only added to his legacy, and because he often took on writing, directing, and producing roles, he had a bigger piece of the pie than most actors.

Sylvester Stallone’s salary journey is a classic underdog success story, much like his iconic character Rocky. He earned just $23K for starring in the original Rocky in 1976.

By the early 1980s, his paychecks skyrocketed. In First Blood (1982), the first Rambo film, he made $3.5 million, and that figure jumped to $12 million for Rambo II and $16 million for Rambo III. Around the same time, he was pulling in similar figures for Rocky IV and Tango & Cash, bringing millions to his pockets.

The 2000s marked a shift, but Stallone made a massive comeback with The Expendables franchise, where he earned around $15–16 million per film thanks to his role as actor, director, and producer. In Creed and Creed II, he earned about $10 million as a base salary, plus backend profits, showing that even decades into his career, Stallone’s name still packed a financial punch. Lastly, Sylvester also owns a film production studio with Braden Aftergood named Balboa Productions.

Who is richer, Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone?

So, who’s richer—Arnold or Sly? At the moment, Arnold is clearly ahead of Sylvester in terms of net worth. With more diversified and strategic earning routes, Schwarzenegger indeed built quite an empire for himself. However, both of the stars did a remarkable job in finding their success, each craving their own unique and impressive route.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: When Chris Hemsworth Revealed That Ghostbusters Helped Him Reinvent Thor In The Marvel Universe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News