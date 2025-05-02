Many years ago, veteran Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone acquired the film rights to a 1999 science fiction novel titled Hunter, written by James Byron Huggins. The Oscar-nominated actor-filmmaker purportedly intended to use the novel’s plot for ‘Rambo: Last Blood’. But later, the Rambo movie’s plot was changed to Rambo rescuing a girl from the clutches of a Mexican human trafficking gang, and it was released in 2019.

Even now, if Stallone somehow still makes the film, it could well be the grand theatrical comeback the Rocky actor must be hoping for. After delivering a critically acclaimed performance as Rocky Balboa in Creed II, the charismatic actor’s big-screen acting projects in the last few years have received a lacklustre response. He has starred in films like Backtrace, Escape Plan: The Extractors, Expend4bles, Armor, and Alarum, and all of them got not-so-encouraging feedback. Even ‘Rambo: The Last Blood’ couldn’t live up to the expectations of a Rambo franchise film.

It’s high time that Sylvester Stallone picks up a project that has the potential for the actor’s grand comeback to the big screen. And James Byron Huggins’s Hunter looks like the perfect content that should be adapted for the big screen. If you have read the novel or its plot, then you will know why we are saying that.

Hunter Novel Plot

The novel’s plot follows Nathaniel Hunter, one of the world’s best trackers. When a top-secret military project goes horribly wrong, they turn to Hunter for help. A dangerous creature—part human, part something else—has escaped into the icy wilderness of the Arctic. Created through illegal genetic experiments, the beast is virtually impossible to kill. Now, Hunter must follow its trail through frozen landscapes and stop it before it reaches the outside world and wreaks havoc.

Now imagine Sylvester Stallone, with or without his Rambo avatar, playing the tracker Nathaniel Hunter lead role with top-notch production values, no holds barred action, and breathtaking locales. Potentially, a dream comeback. Recently, there has been no concrete update on whether Stallone is working on the project or not. But one thing is sure – James Byron Huggins’s Hunter film adaptation can potentially turn out to be one of Stallone’s best if it ever gets made. Sylvester Stallone, are you listening? Please revive this project, it deserves your attention.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Did Zendaya Once Quietly Help Malcolm & Marie Crew Pocket $300K Each?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News