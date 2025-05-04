Madhuri Dixit is one of the most iconic Bollywood actresses. With a career spanning over three decades, the actress has nailed every big-screen performance. However, did you know that Madhuri Dixit once decided to step away from the film industry after marrying Dr Shriram Nene? Read on to know what she revealed.

In a conversation with Galatta India, Madhuri reflected on her decision to quit acting at the peak of her career after marriage. The actress shared, “I was very happy because for me, the paraphernalia was not very important. I loved what I did. I love acting, dancing, and everything to do with my profession. Anything else is just a bonus, like people considering you a star. But I haven’t ever felt that way about me. So for me, it was never like, ‘Oh my God, I am going away from the public eye. I am getting married at the peak of my career.’ I never thought of it that way.”

“I just thought I have met the right person for me. This is the man I want to marry, and I am going to get married to this guy because everybody dreams for themselves. For me, it was like having a house, a husband, a family, and kids. I love kids. So, having kids was a big part of that dream. When people say, ‘Oh, you were away, and didn’t you miss?’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t miss because I was living my dream,’” Madhuri concluded.

For the unversed, Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene tied the knot in 1999 and have two sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene. After taking a long break, Madhuri made a comeback in 2007 with the film Aaja Nachle. Recently, she was seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Feroz Khan Reportedly Crossed The Line & Fat Shamed Shammi Kapoor At A Party – Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News