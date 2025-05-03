Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna were one of the biggest hit pairs of the 1960s and 1970s. They charmed the audience with their chemistry, but it ended after the actress got married and moved to the US. The actress once shared the heartfelt reaction of Kaka after she left the industry and it proves how close they were behind the screens as well. Keep scrolling for more.

The duo worked in numerous movies, including Aap Ki Kasam Dushmun, Sachaa Jhutha, and more. Their Aap Ki Kasam is the most memorable one, especially for the songs. Khanna was the first superstar of Indian cinema and had excellent chemistry with other heroines as well. His chemistry with Sharmila Tagore is also one of the most remarkable who gave huge blockbuster movies. She was on a sabbatical for over a decade, and after retiring from acting, she settled with her husband out of the country.

Based on a Hindustan Times report, Mumtaz once, in an interview with Pinkvilla, revealed how her Aap Ki Kasam co-star Rajesh Khanna reacted to her sabbatical from the craft. The actress said, “Kaka was too proud a man to say it on my face. But people close to him told me that when I got married and left India, Kaka said, ‘I have lost my right hand!’ Apparently, he missed me a lot because we clicked so well and made such a great pair’.”

In a separate interview, the actress revealed how the two had once connected over their ailments several years later. Mumtaz mentioned that he had told her she was a strong person and that he was aware of what she had gone through, including the chemotherapy sessions.

He had said that he didn’t feel hungry, and they had joked that whenever a lot of food was ordered for him, it was eventually enjoyed by everyone except him. Rajesh Khanna passed away in July 2012.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Sanjay Khan Called The Current Lot Of Actors Superficial, Also Revealing The Downside Of The Industry: “It’s Just To Show Courtesy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News