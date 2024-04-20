After Mumtaz & Saira Bano, Shaktiman Mukesh Khanna Slams Zeenat Aman’s Live-In Advice: “She Has Lived Her Life According To Western Civilization”

Shaktiman Star Mukesh Khanna is again making his views public, and it might stir some trouble. He has reacted quite strongly to Veteran Diva Zeenat Aman’s suggestion that couples should live together. Just days after Mumtaz slammed Aman’s suggestion, Khanna is also joining the bandwagon, calling her suggestions westernized and unacceptable. This is what happened?

Zeenat Aman’s resurgence is all the internet can talk about, and what a resurgence it is. The actress is often lauded for being just effortlessly cool and liberal in her thinking. However, she has faced criticism for her personal suggestions that couples should live-in together before marriage to check their compatibility. The latest to reprimand her for her suggestions is the Shaktiman star Mukesh Khanna.

Following the recent criticism of live-in relationships by Mumtaz and Saira Bano, Mukesh responded to Zeenat‘s remarks by saying, “Live-in relationships are not recognized in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilization. Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilization. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully.”

All this criticism comes after Zeenat Aman, in a recent post on Instagram, said, “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test. It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity?”

She also realized the audience might take the context differently and added, “I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about ‘living in sin’, but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge.”

But the Dum Maro Dum starlet has not responded to criticisms by any of these veteran actors and just simply continues to live her best life. She will next be seen sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in Bun Tikki.

