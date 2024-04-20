Rajkummar Rao Admits Getting Fillers After Being Massively Trolled Over An Alleged Plastic Surgery Photo: “I am not against it…”

Rajkummar Rao doesn’t believe in plastic surgery but does admit to getting fillers. The actor has seen the memes and trolling and is now finally reacting to those plastic surgery rumors on the internet. Very recently, Srikanth actor Rajkummar Rao came under the internet’s gaze for his changing appearance after Diljt Dosanjh’s concert. People had been speculating that Rao had undergone chin surgery and Botox, but now the actor has rubbished all the rumors.

Rajkummar opened up about the rumors in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, “I have not done any plastic surgery, guys. It is just a bad photo. That is just a touch-up photo. I wish I had such clean and flawless skin because it looks like that. I was not wearing any makeup. But I must say it looks weird even for me. It was just a bad moment caught on camera. I have not done any plastic surgery.”

While Rao denied getting plastic surgery, he did make the shocking revelation that he has gotten fillers done, “Having said that, about eight years ago, I did some filler work on my chin because I wanted to look confident. My dermatologist suggested it, and I did. Do I feel confident after that? Yes. Have I done better films after that.”

I want the old one back 🥺#RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/nXgzC3EWA6 — Tweeting Anshu (@TweetingAnshu) April 14, 2024

He then continued, “It has changed the perception. Acting is a visual medium. I am not against it. If somebody wants to boost their confidence and the science is available, why not? But no to plastic surgery. It is too expensive and time-consuming.”

Rajkummar’s statements come in after the actor was heavily trolled for that viral photo, which completely altered his appearance. Netizens even said that he succumbed to the pressures of the industry; while many trolled him, few loyal supporters noted that he is a great actor, and if he wants to alter a bit of his appearance, then it is not a big deal.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will star as a scientist in the biopic Srikanth. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Janhvi Kapoor will soon hit the theatres. He also has a Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Tripti Dimri in the pipeline. We love that Rajkummar was so open and candid about the work he has gotten done.

