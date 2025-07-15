Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi continues to win praise for his impactful performance in the gripping courtroom drama Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, the fourth installment of the Criminal Justice series. If you are fond of shows like this, there is a criminally underrated legal drama that truly deserves your attention. We are talking about the 2022 show, Guilty Minds. If you still haven’t seen this gem, read on to find out what it’s about and why it should be at the top of your OTT watchlist.

Guilty Minds – Plot & Cast

Directed by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar, the show’s plot revolves around two law school friends turned rivals – the idealistic Kashaf Quaze (played by Shreya Pilgaonkar) and the ambitious and practical Deepak Rana (played by Varun Mitra). While Kashaf focuses on public interest litigation, Deepak works at a leading law firm led by veteran lawyer L.N. Khanna (Kulbhushan Kharbanda).

Because of their ideological differences, the protagonists often find themselves on different sides of complex legal battles involving issues like sexual assault, artificial intelligence, and water scarcity. The series also features Sugandha Garg, Satish Kaushik, Namrata Sheth, Virendra Saxena, and Suchitra Krishnamurthy, among others.

Guilty Minds – Critical Response, Audience Rating & OTT Platform

The series garnered positive reviews from many critics. Moreover, it has a solid user rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb. Guilty Minds is currently available to stream in India on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

Some Indian Courtroom Drama Movies Worth Watching On OTT

Here are some other Indian legal drama films that are worth a watch on various streaming platforms:

Jolly LLB 2 (2017) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar

– Streaming on Jio Hotstar Pink (2016) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

– Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar Jai Bhim (2021) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Manorama Max & MX Player

– Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Manorama Max & MX Player Section 375 (2019) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

– Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & MX Player Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (2025) – Streaming on Jio Hotstar

Guilty Minds Trailer

