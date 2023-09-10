Actor Varun Mitra, who can be seen playing Late Lieutenant Triveni Singh in the recently released series ‘Rakshak India’s Braves’, recently narrated an incident after the shoot which took a toll on his body.

Varun essayed the role of Lieutenant Triveni Singh, who sacrificed his life to save 300 civilians during the terrorist attack on Jammu railway station in 2004, for which his performance received critical acclaim from audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Varun Mitra, then took to social media and narrated the many difficulties he had, in doing the role.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Mitra posted a lengthy story: “16 July at 8 am we finally finished our shoot. I was travelling to Delhi, the same day to meet my family. My flight was at 2pm, I only got a few hours of sleep. My body was in a lot of pain, my legs especially, The non-stop action had taken a toll on my body. Needless to say, I was under-slept. The shoot had been non stop,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitra (@varun.mitra)

“I sat in the plane, switched off my phone. I finally had some time to myself. The mind starts calming down. All the emotions one has felt start washing off. The ones you had not allowed your body to feel, start resurfacing”, Varun Mitra added.

The actor also recalled meeting with the late war hero’s family and said : “I will be forever grateful for having had this opportunity to portray the likes of such a great man. And to have had the sweet chance of meeting the simple and warm family.”

Recalling the experience he had playing the role, Varun said: “I started thinking about Triveni Sir. It hit me what kind of empathy in love this man must have felt – to sacrifice his own life in that moment, to save 300 people did not even know!

“I recall my meeting with the parents. The warmth they welcomed me with. The look in their eyes when they saw me, almost searching for their son” he added, before conveying his full gratitude while concluding the emotional time he spent, with Lt. Triveni’s family.

Meanwhile, for his other roles, Varun Mitra had previously won over audiences with his noteworthy performance in the drama ‘Guilty Minds’ and Homi Adajania‘s ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’.

Varun will be next seen in ‘Tejas’ alongside actress Kangana Ranaut.

Must Read: India’s Best Dancer 3: Raveena Tandon Recounts Shooting ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ Barefoot At A Construction Site Full Of Nails, Adds “I Had To Take Tetanus Injections”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News