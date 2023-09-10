While the Anime One Piece’s live-action series is going viral, the green-haired actor Mackenyu, who is playing Roronoa Zoro, has become everyone’s favourite. His hot body, s*xy muscular looks and green hair made him more attractive than the others. One Piece’s massive fanbase is going gaga over Mackenyu Arata. But do you know anything about his personal life? Scroll ahead to get disappointed and break your hearts.

One Piece tells the story of Luffy and his band of pirates. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, got a lot of praise, but somewhere, the Zoro actor outran him with his s*xiness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not the first show in which Mackenyu Arata has been featured. His other notable works are Rurouni Kenshin films and Pacific Rim: Uprising. While the green-haired actor is making a lot of noise for his hot looks, Mackenyu, apart from that look, also has s*xy features. But do you know anything about his personal life?

His massive fanbase has been wondering whether Mackenyu Arata is dating someone or not or has anyone in his life. And well, the answer is yes! Please be strong to read further as we are going to disclose that the actor has a wife.

Yes, that’s right. Mackenyu is married. Earlier this year, he and his brother Gordon Maeda revealed that they got married to non-celebrities. They had made this announcement on their late father’s birthday on January 22, as mentioned in a Koreaboo report.

Mackenyu Arata has been spotted earlier with a woman, but we don’t have much information about her. Sorry ladies, Mackenyu is taken, but the actor knows how to take sassy and hot comments from his fans. Here’s a video that shows it:

Well, are you disappointed to know Mackenyu’s relationship status? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Roadies 19: Siwet Labelled ‘Sexist’, ‘Homophobic’ & ‘Transphobic’ By Rhea Chakraborty’s Gang; Responds, “Mujhe Aadmiyon Se Waisa Pyaar Nahi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News