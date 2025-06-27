In a very shocking news coming from the industry, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala has died at the age of 42. The actress who shot to fame with the music video Kaanta Laga was brought dead to the hospital. Fans and friends from the industry still cannot process the news of Shefali’s sudden demise!

As per reports, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on Friday by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others but a nightmare awaited them!

Shefali Jariwala’s Cause Of Death

As per a report in News 18, “Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body.” The hospital staff could not confirm the cause of her death.

Shefali participated in the 13th season of Bigg Boss, and her stint on Salman Khan’s reality show was widely appreciated. The actress was loved for her bond with Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Fans and fraternity still cannot process this news.

Fans Pay Last Tribute

Fans are heartbroken at this news. While some are in disbelief, others are anxious to know what exactly happened to the actress. A fan on Shefali’s social media commented, “Rest in peace mam it’s really so much shocking news..why life is so much unpredictable.” Another comment read, “A heartbreaking reminder of how fragile life truly is. Everything we build, everything we dream, everything we love, it can all vanish in a moment. So while you still can, live fully, love deeply, and don’t wait for tomorrow to find your happiness.”

Shefali Jariwala’s Last Instagram Post

Shefali Jariwala‘s last Instagram post is a reflection of how the actress loved to live her life. She shared some pictures from a photoshoot and captioned it as ‘Bling It On.’

Our heart goes out to Shefali’s family and friends. May god give them the strength to bear this loss, and may her soul rest in peace.

