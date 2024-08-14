Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows this country has seen. While the former seasons of the show were hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi, Salman Khan took charge as the host of the reality show from Season 4 and the show hit superb ratings on Television.

The show has had 17 successful seasons, and the 18th season is all set to arrive. Every year, there are a few contestants who have seen the peak of stardom and the lowest point as well. But what if we tell you that if all had gone well, you could have witnessed a superstar of never-seen-before stature on the show?

Believe it or not, but everyone’s beloved Kaka, Rajesh Khanna, was once offered Bigg Boss, and Colors was very keen to bring the superstar to the show. In fact, he was offered a price, but none has been offered and won’t ever be offered.

Rajesh Khanna’s Bigg Boss Fee – 364 Crore?

If reports were true, Rajesh Khanna could have been the highest-paid actor in the history of a reality show. The superstar was offered 3.5 crore per episode for his stay in the reality show. And, of course, if such a superstar had been on the show, he would have completed the 100+ day journey on the show as well. So, the Anand actor could have earned 364 crore or more for participating in the reality show!

In a 2012 interview from Rediff, Ali Peter John recalled, “Once, the makers of Bigg Boss called me to fix a meeting with him; they wanted him in the Bigg Boss house. But he said, “Nahin, nahin, Rajesh Khanna aise show thodi karega (Rajesh Khanna won’t work in such shows).”

Later, Rajesh Khanna changed his mind, and the offer was probably too lucrative to reject. The report further quoted, “Colors was reportedly willing to offer the actor a whopping Rs 3.5 crore for every episode. He added, “I tried to convince him, but he said no. The Colors people told me they were willing to pay him Rs 3.5 crore for every episode he appeared in, but he said no. A few days later, he called me and said he wanted to do the show, but by then, Colors had lost interest.”

Well, wonder what a season it would have been to see Rajesh Khanna, the superstar as a contestant on Bigg Boss!

