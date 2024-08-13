Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has landed himself in controversy yet again. The stand-up comedian recently received a backlash for cracking an alleged inappropriate joke about the Konkani people. Furthermore, he also received a threatening warning from BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and some supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Faruqui, as a result, took to his social media handle to issue an apology and clarified that he did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings.

It all started after Munawar was heard saying, “Konkani log c****** banate hai” which translates to Konkoni people cheating others. This did not go down well with many sections of the community. The Lock Upp winner then shared a video on his X account wherein he could be heard saying, “I have noticed that some people are getting hurt over my clip, and as a comedian, I don’t want to hurt anyone. Maine jispe joke kiya tha wo logon ne bhi bahut enjoy kiya tha show. Show pe bhi sab log they, Marathi log they, Muslim log the, Hindu log the (The people I joked about also enjoyed the show a lot. There were people from all backgrounds at the show — Marathis, Muslims, Hindus). But we understand the issue when we see such things on the internet and notice them. I want to apologize and say sorry to all. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”

Earlier, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also lashed out at Munawar Faruqui in a video he shared on his X. He could be seen talking in Marathi and saying, “It would not take long for me to send a green snake like you to Pakistan.” Before this, Munawar faced a severe backlash in 2021, wherein he joked about Lord Ram, leading to his arrest.

Munawar Faruqui recently made headlines after winning the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17. While he took home the winning trophy, Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up. However, Faruqui’s personal life was scrutinized massively on the show.

