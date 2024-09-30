Nia Sharma is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18 and the actress will be a part of Salman Khan’s celebrity reality show that will premiere on October 5. Apart from Nia, a lot of names have been speculated to be a part of the show. Nia, was a part of Color’s cooking comedy show – Laughter Chefs.

Nia Sharma – Highest Paid BB 18 Contestant

Whenever discussions for Bigg Boss and its participants start floating around, Nia is one of the names apart from Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget, Arjun Bijalani, and Sanaya Irani. While others have yet not given their nod to the show, Nia is finally a contestant, this season.

Nia Sharma Total Earnings From Bigg Boss 18

If reports are to be believed, then Nia has quoted a total amount of staggering 5 crore to be a part of Bigg Boss 18. Earlier, she visited Bigg Boss OTT to promote her song and lived in the house for a day! This time, she will be playing the game after charging a bomb for her participation!

Nia Sharma’s BB 18 Fee – 5.4 Lakh Per Day!

Considering Nia‘s fan following, her social media presence, and her reality show experience, there is no doubt that the Naagin actress will be one of the finalists on the show, and we can surely place our bets on that. If this happens and her 5 crore fee demand is to be believed, then the actress might earn a staggering 5.4 lakh per day for the 14-week appearance till the grand finale!

Nia Sharma’s Fee VS Munawar Faruqui’s Fee

While Nia is said to earn 5 crore from Bigg Boss 18, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui earned a total of 1.3 crore from the reality show. Nia’s fee would be almost 354% higher than Munawar’s entire paycheck drawn from Bigg Boss. But hold your thoughts – only if she is being paid the reported amount doing rounds on the internet!

Bigg Boss 18 is all set to premiere on October 5 and the theme of the show this season is Time Ka Taandav.

