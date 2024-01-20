Bigg Boss 17 has been quite an entertaining season this year. It would not be an exaggeration to say that if not on the same pedestal with Bigg Boss 13 – Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s season, it has been somewhere near the entertainment quotient. One of the contestants who currently is the potential winner of the show is Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar is one of the most-loved contestants on the reality show this year. Despite Ayesha Khan raising doubts about his character, the stand-up comic’s fan following was not affected. Do you know how much everyone’s favorite Munna is earning from the show?

Well, by the end of this season, Munawar Faruqui will earn a whopping 1.2 crore from Bigg Boss 17. Much more than the winning amount, which might be somewhere near 40 – 50 lakh. Munawar, by the end of Bigg Boss, would have earned a whopping 140% higher amount than the winning prize, speculated to be 50 lakh.

Munawar Faruqui’s Earnings To Date

Munawar, to date, has earned almost 1.1 crore from the reality show. So, he has already earned more than twice the winning amount. Also, this is much higher than what he earned from his previous reality show, Lock Upp.

Munna’s Per Day Collection

Munawar’s fee for Bigg Boss 17 is 8 lakh per week. So, while he has earned 1.1 crore as the fee for 97 days on the show, he is earning a whopping close to 1.1 lakh per day and makes almost 4.6K per hour from the reality show!

Munna’s Lock Upp Salary

Munawar Faruqui earned 3 lakh per week for his previous reality show, Lock Upp. In 10 weeks, he earned 30 lakh from the show. In addition, he also earned a 20 lakh winning prize from the show hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Chances Of Winning Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui’s chances of winning Bigg Boss 17 seem to be very high. He has tough competition from Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar, though. Munawar’s trajectory on the show has been phenomenal. His journey has been enduring, and his support from fans is unimaginable.

Despite witnessing a low when wild card contestant Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17 and accused Munawar of cheating, the stand-up comedian still has the loyalty of the fans intact since he apologized to his fans and Ayesha for what he has done and for his confused state of mind.

It would be interesting to see if Munawar Faruqui actually wins Bigg Boss 17!

