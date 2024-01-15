Recently, Bigg Boss 17 makers got everyone emotional when they welcomed the family members of the show’s contestants. Soon after the family week started, Vicky Jain’s mother entered the house and began making headlines for all the shocking reasons. As seen in the previous episodes, Ranjana Jain told her ‘bahu’ Ankita Lokhande that Vicky Jain’s father called the actress’ mother and told her, “Tum bhi apne pati ko aise hi laat maarti thi kya?” responding to which, a disappointed Ankita had asked, “Mummy ko phone karne ke kya zaroort thi,” as everyone knows her father passed away just a few months back.

Later over the weekend, host Karan Johar was seen taking a jibe at the star husband and asking why he didn’t support his wife after his mother made shocking statements. While many expected things to get better between the couple, little did they know that things would get ugly between them.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar, Ankita Lokhande was seen making some shocking revelations from her conversation with her mother-in-law. It all happened when Ankita spoke to Vicky and revealed the incident when his father called her mother and made that comment over the chappal incident. Not only that, but his father also made another shocking comment that surprised everyone.

Ankita Lokhande told Vicky Jain, “Meri mummy ko papa ne phone kiya tha. ‘Aap aapke pati ko aisi maarti thi kya chappal jute phek ke?’ Papa ne aur bhi bola tha. ‘Aapki aukat kya hai?’ I politely told mummy that she was alone, my papa recently passed away. I genuinely felt guilty and apologized to her. Later, my mom revealed that Papa had told her many other things. But I asked her to not bring this up.”

Responding to the same, Vicky Jain tells his wife and actress, “What would your father have said? He wouldn’t have liked it. He would have expressed it in some way. Is this different or the same feeling?” He further stated, “I feel they are trying to portray Vicky and his family as rich egoistic people and Ankita’s family is taking all the sufferings. She is still balancing it and taking all the harsh things on herself.”

Well, Vicky Jain and his family’s comments about Ankita Lokhande and her family have left everyone shocked once again.

Vicky's father did not only said "aap apne pati ko bhi aise marti thi kya" but also "aapki aukat kya hai" and many more harsh things to a woman who just lost her husband. This is cruelty and absurdity. I'm so irritated with Vicky's family drama !!#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/G6VY3MHcV2 — 𝐑𝐔𝐁𝐘 🍇 (@lomlrubi) January 14, 2024

It's just so so irritating to watch this man gaslighting #AnkitaLokhande every time. You are such a RED FLAG #VickyJain . And Ankita as #KaranJohar rightly said, "you don't need to apologise for everything you feel.." .. ❤✌🏼#BiggBoss17#BiggBoss @anky1912 pic.twitter.com/DIf8ngo1Rb — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) January 14, 2024

Vicky Jain further tells Pavitra Rishta actress, “Does my family interfere in your career, in our life or what you wear and how you live?” The actress said, “Our mothers haven’t seen us like this so it must be affecting them. I have earned a lot of respect and love in your house. I don’t want to lose that because of these fights. That is why I have been apologizing. I am ready to say sorry 1000 times.”

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Ankita and Vicky are once again seen arguing after she asks him to wash his dishes, which didn’t go well with Jain.

