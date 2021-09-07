Advertisement

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has grabbed all the eyeballs currently. The reboot will star Ankita Lokhande as the leading lady. Shaheer Sheikh will be stepping into the shoes of the late Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. We surely will miss watching SSR, but is the actress missing him on the sets as well? Read her cryptic hint below.

As most know, Sushant and Ankita were together for almost 6 years. They split the year when fans thought they’d take their relationship to the next step by getting married. After the actor passed away, all eyes were on his ex-partner as fans know she truly loved him.

Ankita Lokhande has happily moved on in life with Vicky Jain. But the old Pavitra Rishta memories will always be irreplaceable, isn’t it? The actress wishes to go back in past and feel a few things twice. Is she hinting at her bond with Sushant Singh Rajput?

Ankita Lokhande shared her look from Pavitra Rishta sets and shared, “Somedays I wish I could go back in life not to change anything but to feel few things twice. Feels nostalgic and gr8 I m back where I started from ( my roots / my home away home ) my PAVITRA RISHTA set. Seeking blessings and performing alone this time for my Bappa #pavitrarishta Ganpati event.”

The actress is dressed in a white saree with silver sequined detailing. Heavy traditional jewellery perfectly complements her look for the upcoming Ganpati event. Check it out below:

Many fans took to the comment section and praised Ankita Lokhande. They also gave her blessings and wished her the best for the upcoming show.

