Sushant Singh Rajput left us void in our lives forever when he passed away last year. The late actor died by suicide in his Bandra apartment. CBI is still conducting an investigation and Rhea Chakraborty has been questioned multiple times too. But amongst it all, it is Ankita Lokhande who is often criticized by SSR fans. Here’s all she has to say about it.

Ankita and Sushant were together for almost 6 years before parting ways in 2016. The actor then reportedly dated Kriti Sanon and was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty when he passed away. Despite all of that, SSR fans target Lokhande and blame her for living a happy life after his untimely demise.

Reacting to all the trolls by Sushant Singh Rajput fans, Ankita Lokhande told ETimes, “Logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe woh devi banaa dete hai, logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe utaar dete hai (When people feel like it, they make me into a Goddess, when they don’t, they take me off that pedestal). I don’t think I existed in Sushant’s life since the past four years. Kisi aur ka gussa mujhpe nikaalne ka koi matlab nahi hai (No point directing anger at me). I think everyone has been targeted throughout this process. And it is okay. I know what I stood for, I know what I feel. I know what I’ve gone through, so it is okay.”

Ankita Lokhande even opened on Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. She added, “I didn’t even know about Sushant and Rhea’s relationship. I’ve never spoken about her anyway. God bless her wherever she is. Maine kisi se koi relation nahi bigaada hai kyunki mere kisi se relation the hi nahi. Mera jisse tha, maine uske liye stand liya (I have not spoiled my relationship with anyone because there was no relation to begin with; the one whom I had a relationship with, I defended). I have no regrets.”

There were also reports that both Ankita and Rhea were entering Bigg Boss 15 as contestants. The actress quashed the reports and clarified that she may never enter the house!

