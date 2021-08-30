Bigg Boss 15 Release Date, Time, New Theme Revealed! Salman Khan Is Excited & Here's How Many Contestants From OTT Will Carry Forward

Advertisement

This year’s format for Bigg Boss has been tweaked a lot to understand by the fans who aren’t active on social media. The first FAQ being is Bigg Boss OTT different from Bigg Boss 15? Will Salman Khan replace Karan Johar as the show host? Will Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 have the same contestants from OTT? Let’s clear these doubts and also reveal the release date when you’ll be able to watch the show on TV.

As of now, the show is just available on Voot but soon enough Salman Khan will take the baton over from Karan Johar and continue as Bigg Boss 15. It’ll just be like the regular seasons of the show but we’ll have two contestants from Bigg Boss OTT. Now, it’s not yet clear about where the rest of the contestants will come from but it seems the two from OTT will have a certain kind of advantage for overcoming an entire season.

Advertisement

As per a report on Telly Chakkar, “The show is all set to go being from the 3rd October 2021 and it will air on COLORS at 9 pm. Monday – Friday it will air at 10:30 pm on weekends whereas on weekdays it will be aired at 9 pm.”

It’s also been said that the theme for Bigg Boss 15 will be ‘jungle’ and Salman Khan is quite excited to explore the same.

Recently, while conversing exclusively with Koimoi, Bigg Boss OTT’s recently eliminated contestant Ridhima Pandit opened up about Karan Johar as a host. She even revealed whether she finds him to be biased or not. During our chat, she also opened up about the different groups in the house and what she thinks of them.

Talking about Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT and whether or not he’s biased, Ridhima Pandit said, “I think Karan Johar sir is fabulous as a host, Ek host ki humesha duty hoti hai ki woh humme joh bahar ek general perception chal raha hai uski through humme guidance de ki humme show mai kaise aage badna hai by being objective, by being neutral. I do not feel (he was biased). I feel he was guiding us really well.”

What do you think of Bigg Boss 15? If not for Salman Khan, are you excited for the show considering the theme and whatever is happening on Bigg Boss OTT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Farah Khan To Trolls Who Mocked Her Children For Being Thin: “You Take Care Of Your Kids, I’ll Look After Mine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube