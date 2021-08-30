Advertisement

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one Television show that fans can’t wait to watch. The original season starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the leading roles. Now, it’s Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who will be taking the legacy ahead. This also marks their reunion after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. But the leading lady credits husband Rahul Vaidya for it all!

As most know, Rahul rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 14. He even went on to propose his actress girlfriend Disha on National TV. This brought them a lot of limelight and the duo is enjoying the radar ever since. The couple tied the knot last month in the presence of close family members and friends.

Disha Parmar had been missing the limelight for a while then. But soon after her marriage, the actress was offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She calls Rahul Vaidya her lucky charm and is grateful for his unconditional support.

Talking about it all, Disha Parmar told SpotboyE, “I will give him (Rahul Vaidya) all the credit in the world. I keep telling him that ‘as soon as we got married I got this show. So, you are very lucky for me.’ I think it’s because of him that I am able to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. He’s been so supportive. Within like 15 days of our marriage, I was on sets. He has been so encouraging. I cannot thank my husband enough for this. He is the secret that everything can be managed.”

Just not that, Disha also opened up about comparisons with Sakshi Tanwar and Raj Kapoor. “I think it’s going to be challenging to step into their shoes because they have left really massive shoes to fill in. Both of them are such fabulous actors and I, personally, have grown up and loved watching them, especially in Bade Acche Lagte Hain. It’s a bit of pressure,” she added.

