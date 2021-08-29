Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made its cast members famous for lifetime. Be it Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi or Nidhi Bhanushali, the ex-members receive an equal amount of love till date. Similar is the scenario with the highest-paid star Dilip Joshi. Fans want to know all about his personal life along with his professional world. Today, we bring to you, his ideal kind of romantic date!

For the unversed, Dilip is married to Jaymala Joshi and the couple is blessed with two children. We have seen his affection for Babita in TMKOC, but the actor is quite a romantic person in real life too. Way ahead of jalebi and fafda, Joshi would prefer eating Lebanese on an ideal date. But can you guess the location?

Advertisement

In a conversation with mid-day, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor had once revealed his ideal date. Dilip Joshi shared, “My wife and I on a river cruise, maybe on the river Thames. And yes I would like to eat Italian or Lebanese food.”

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi also revealed his favourite vacation during the conversation. He revealed, “When we had gone to London there was a restaurant called Rasoi, it was awesome. It’s somewhere in central London. Recently, we had gone for a vacation to UK to my brother’s house. My brother is a very good cook, we had gone to a lakeside area and we had a barbeque and it was amazing. That was the ultimate holiday experience.”

Dilip is the highest-paid actor on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per recent reports, he’s taking home a huge sum of 1.5 lakhs per episode.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Vishal Aditya Singh Is Getting Married To Sana Makbul? Says, “Nikaah Hoga…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube