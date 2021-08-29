Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty is going through a really tough time ever since her husband Raj Kundra got arrested. The businessman is in judicial custody over his alleged involvement in creation and publication or p*rn. The court has refused bail although the interim protection has been granted. Amongst it all, the actress had been missing from Super Dancer 4 and Anurag Basu is opening up on her comeback.

Eyebrows were raised when Shilpa returned to Super Dancer 4 sets last weekend. Fans even noticed that she was a little ‘awkward’ as paparazzi captured her walking towards the set. Sure it must have been a task publicly facing the world after whatever happened with Raj Kundra.

Anurag Basu is now revealing what happened after Shilpa Shetty returned to Super Dancer 4 sets. To end your expectations, no, the team did not ask her about the turmoil. They were kind enough to give her, her space and comforted her with a warm hug.

Anurag Basu revealed to Zoom, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has been sharing cryptic posts on her social media account ever since her return. She posts pictures of the book that she’s been reading, relating them to her current situation. Her last story was about making mistakes.

Shilpa quoted Sophia Loren as she shared, “Mistakes are part of the dues one pays for a full life. We can’t make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won’t be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes. We can see our mistakes as things we’d like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them.”

