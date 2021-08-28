Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari is one the hottest momma’s on television and there’s no denying that. The actress is 40-year-old but doesn’t look a day beyond 25 and in fact, looks like an elder to her daughter Palak Tiwari who’s 20-year-old. Her latest photoshoot is breaking the internet and how. Take a look at it below!

Shweta is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is winning hearts all over with her daring performances.

Advertisement

Sharing her sultry photoshoot on Instagram, Shweta Tiwari captioned it, “Break All the rules if U have to… and Never, Ever apologise for it.!” The beauty wore a thigh-high slit bodycon sequined gown with cutouts on the waist and looked ethereal as ever in the same.

Shweta Tiwari’s figure-hugging gown is by designer Victor Robinson. And reacting to her picture, actress Sangeeta Bijlani commented, “Ufffff 🔥”.

Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari also reacted to her mommy’s picture and wrote, “Sissssssss😍😍😍😍😍😍” followed by yet another comment that read, “Posing a little like me but I’ll let it pass cuz u look better doing it lol.”

That’s one sultry photoshoot of Shweta Tiwari!

Fans were also quick to react to her picture and a user commented, “Me bachpan se dekh rha hu meri jawani aagayi but apki jawaani to ja hi nhi rhi 😂.” Another user commented, “She’s aging backwards and it’s DAMNNN 🔥😍.’ A third user commented, “Shweta ap kabhi old nahi hougi.😂”

Shweta Tiwari enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram. The actress is quite active on the photo-sharing site and often shares pictures and videos of herself on the same.

What are your thoughts on the latest photoshoot? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Pinku’ Azhar Shaikh’s Physical Transformation Will Take You Back To The Time When He Debuted As A Kid

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube