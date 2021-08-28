Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given immense fame to all his cast members including the child artists. They all started off really young on the show and have now grown up. And what has caught netizens attention is Azhar Shaikh aka Pinku’s physical transformation and it’s going viral on the internet.

The picture is from 2019 and got the attention of fans and they’re going gaga over his transformation.

Advertisement

Pinku played by Azhar Shaikh in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a part of Tapusena for years. The fans of the show have literally seen him growing up on their screens and his physical transformation is what is breaking the internet now.

Azhar Shaikh has made an amazing body and has shared pictures of the same back in 2019. However, he keeps sharing his bulked-up body pictures on social media, let’s take a look at it:

Whoa, that’s some serious fitness goals given by Azhar Shaikh!

Meanwhile, Azhar’s character of Pinku was supposed to get adopted by Bapuji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when he played a ruse of pretending his maid and cook to be his parents but got caught by Tapusena.

However, this didn’t go successful according to the plan and reportedly Uditanshu Mehta and Nandini Vashishth were roped in to play his parents and made an entry on the show.

Azhar Shaikh enjoys quite a fan following on social media with over 162k followers on Instagram. He joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a child artist and is all grown up now.

TMKOC is the longest-running sitcom in the world and enjoys a massive fan base among the audiences. Over the years, we have seen a lot of character development on the show and a few were replaced too but nonetheless, that didn’t stop the fans from watching the show.

What are your thoughts on Azhar Shaikh’s physical transformation? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: KBC 13: Sunil Grover’s ‘Special Appearance’ On The Quiz Show Will Remind You Of Comedy Nights With Kapil, Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube