Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has garnered unprecedented fame for its actors. Not just Dilip Joshi or Munmun Dutta, even Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta and ex-stars are equally loved. But the one making the most noise lately is Nidhi Bhanushali for her drastic transformation! However, the reason today remains way more interesting. Read on for details.

It was back in 2018 when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-actor Kush Shah wished Nidhi a sweet post. He shared some unseen pictures of the actress and wished her on the occasion. 3 years later, the pictures are going viral and the reason is quite bizarre.

One of the pictures witnesses Nidhi Bhanushali pose for the camera in a pink crop top. But fans have noticed an unusual activity happening in the background. It seems two people were sharing a ‘cozy moment’ in the background.

Netizens have now flooded the comment section to ask about the two people behind Nidhi Bhanushali, who were allegedly kissing! Some even joked speculating if it is Jethalal and Babita!

A user wrote, “aye kaun h wo… Piche deko piche… Piche toh deko..”

Another mentioned that the boy is Kush Shah as he wrote, “its confirm, the boy is Goli”

“Goli beta mastiiiii nhi,” wrote another.

A user asked, “3rd pic me Nidhi Bhanushali ke piche kya chal raha hai?”

“The nation wants to know who are those 2 guys behind Sonu in 3rd pic,” another wrote.

One commented, “3rd pic me Jetha aur Babita hai kya?”

Check out the viral post shared by Kush Shah below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is grabbing eyeballs over Munmun Dutta’s comeback. The actress has reportedly begun shooting for her upcoming track in the show.

