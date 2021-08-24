Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creates a lot of noise over its ‘Mahila Mandal.’ For the longest time, it is Disha Vakani that fans want to see make a comeback. Neha Mehta made a lot of noise when she quit the show. The latest was about Munmun Dutta using a casteist slur and falling in trouble. But you know, one thing that remains constant amongst all the issues? It’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Read on for details!

It is Asit who holds the entire control of TMKOC. Time and again, the producer has come out in the open and spoken on several matters. Be it Disha Vakani’s comeback or issues with Neha Mehta, he’s represented the team’s side.

Advertisement

Reports were rife that Asit Kumarr Modi wanted Munmun Dutta to apologize in a video over her casteist slur controversy. Conversations were on between the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer and actress ever since the row took place. And that was also reportedly the reason she had been away from the sets.

Now, the latest report by TOI suggests that Munmun Dutta is back on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets. She may not have issued an apology on video, but has surely made amends with Asit Kumarr Modi over a call. The entire conversation even remains unknown to the cast members.

Apparently, Munmun has promised to behave better on sets and was seen talking to everybody in a sweet manner when she recently entered Film City for the shoot. This has also left the other Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors baffled.

But good thing is that Munmun Dutta is back on sets and will be back on screens too! Who else is excited? Let us know in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more telly updates!

Must Read: Priyanka Pandit’s N*de Video Goes Viral, The Bhojpuri Actress Reacts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube