Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have earned unprecedented fame over the years. Be it Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat or Disha Vakani, these actors are household names now. The real fashionista is none other than Munmun Dutta. The beauty always leaves us mesmerized. But there was this one time when she opened up about her #MeToo experience and left us teary-eyed.

It was back in 2017 when the #MeToo wave hit India. Many actors were opening up about their ill experiences. Just not that, many women took to their social media handles and shared what all they went through in the past but couldn’t speak up.

Munmun Dutta too took to Instagram and shared her sorrow. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared a photo with black background with #MeToo written in bold over it. She also shared a lengthy post alongside that revealed she’s been a victim of the crime too.

Munmun Dutta wrote, “#MeToo …… Yes …. #Metoo ….. Sharing a post like this and joining the global awareness on sexual assaults on women all over the world and showing solidarity to each and every woman who sailed on the same boat , shows the magnitude of the problem. M surprised that some ‘good ‘ men are shocked to see the number of women who have come out and shared their #metoo experiences. NO DON’T BE. This is happening in your own backyard, in your own house, with your own sister, daughter , mother, wife or even your maid … Gain their trusts and ask them. You will be surprised at their answers.. You will be surprised with their stories..”

She continued, “Writing something like this brings me to tears reliving those memories as a little girl when I was scared of the neighbourhood uncle and his prying eyes who at any given opportunity would grope me and threaten me not to speak about this to anyone ….. OR my much older cousins who would eye me differently than their own daughters …. OR the man who saw me at the hospital when I was born and 13 years later he thought it’s appropriate for him to touch my body because I was a growing teenager and my body had changed…. OR my tuition teacher who had his hands in my underpants ……. OR this another teacher , whom I tied Rakhi to, would scold the female students in the class by pulling their bra straps and slapping on their breasts ….”

Check out the entire post shared by Munmun Dutta below:

