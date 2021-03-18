Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer in one of the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, could be seen in a bit different look than usual. She took to Instagram to reveal her new look and fans seems to love it.

The 33-year-old actress shared a short clip on Instagram flaunting her short hair. Sharing the clip the actress captioned it, “Short hair after agessss 😍😍”. As fans loved her new look, it could be only a matter of time that we will be able to see her in a short hair look in the upcoming episodes of TMKOC. Take a look:

Munmun Dutta is quite active on Instagram. She recently shared an adorable video of her playing around with puppies. In the video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress couldn’t help but pet the puppies at the roadside and capture the adorable moment on her phone. She was also seen softly scolded the puppies for biting her hand and said, ‘too much love’ and ‘too much affection’.

Sharing the short clip on Instagram, the actress affectionately captioned the reel ‘My playdates’. Take a look at the clip below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMMqMCHhha7/?utm_source=ig_embed

Soon after Munmun Dutta shared the clip, fans could not help but adore the sweet interaction between the actress and the puppies. While some fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section, some fans commented ‘cute’ for the actress under the post. One fan even complimented her for being caring towards the street dogs.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shares many reels on her Instagram that garner millions of views. Her reels mostly show off her fashion sense as the actress flaunts her outfits in her videos.

