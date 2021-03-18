Akshay Kumar is a superman when it comes to signing back to back films. Even a deadly pandemic could not stop the actor. At a time when other actors are struggling to complete one or maybe two projects, Akki is juggling between 4-5 projects. The recent addition to the list of his films may be a collaboration with the Jolly LLB 2 team.

Yes! We know that this must have got you excited, and you cannot wait to hear more about this development. Keep scrolling further to know more.

After wrapping up Bachchan Pandey’s shoot, Akshay Kumar has moved to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot of his dream project, Ram Setu. Abhishek Sharma is directing this film. The plan is that the film is majorly going to be shot in Mumbai itself at a studio in the city. But what is exciting is that Khiladi Kumar is in advanced talks for another exciting collaboration with the Jolly LLB 2 team.

According to a source close to the development, “Akshay Kumar is in talks to reunite with his Jolly LLB 2 director, Subhash Kapoor. The two have had multiple meetings over the last month and are eager to collaborate on the film. It’s a typical Subhash Kapoor film, and in a space that Akshay fits the best. More details on the subject, genre and title are awaited.”

Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani will produce the film with Akshay himself. If everything falls in place then this film is expected to go on floors by mid of this year. “There is some delay in Mission Lion and no clarity as to when it would take off, and hence, Akshay, Vashu Ji and Jackky are going ahead with Subhash Kapoor’s next first. The logistics are being worked upon,” the source added.

Interestingly, the producer has offered as many as six films to Akshay Kumar – Bell Bottom, Mission Lion, Subhash Kapoor’s next, Mudassar Aziz’s next and another disaster action thriller. While Mudassar’s film is not happening, one awaits clarity on Mission Lion and the disaster action thriller.

Some reports also suggest that Akshay is in talks with Oh My God’s makers for its sequel, but Paresh Rawal had denied the news on social media.

