Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to impress us with the performance in the Akshay Kumar starter Bachchan Pandey. The actress, who recently finished shooting in Jaisalmer for the Sajid Nadiadwala production, trained for a very unusual form of art. She learnt the art of tightrope walking, aka, funambulism. This art has a long tradition in various countries and is usually performed by the locals. It has them walking along a thin wire or rope while in mid-air.

Jacqueline was in Jaisalmer for about 3 weeks and she learnt the art in about a week’s time. A source close to the film’s development shared some details about the actress learning it and the performance she finally delivered.

Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez learning tightrope walking, an insider revealed, “It is a tough art to learn where one needs to have the correct body balance to walk on a rope which is tied at a height of almost 8-10 ft above the ground. Jacqueline learnt the art with ease, her excitement to learn the art made her journey of learning easy.”

The source further added that Jacqueline Fernandez left all spellbound with her shots. The insider said, “She has also trained herself in pole dancing and aerial yoga earlier on a personal level which we believe helped her to get the balancing part of the art correctly. She has given some amazing shots and left everyone spellbound in learning the art so perfectly.”

This will be the 8th time that Jacqueline & Sajid Nadiadwala will be working together. Soon after working together in this Akshay Kumar starter, the will be work on Kick 2 as well. Bachchan Pandey, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is directed Farhad Samji and will release on January 26, 2022.

