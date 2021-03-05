Jacqueline Fernandez leaves no chance to update her fans about things happening. Last month, the actress flew down to Rajasthan, to kickstart her shoot for the film Bachchan Pandey.

Advertisement

Now, the actress took to social media and shared glimpses of the last day.

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez shared glimpses from the last day as well as photos with her ‘bestest’ team. She also posted a picture of herself posing in the company of the sunset, wearing a heavy skirt and a black blouse she looks like a sight to behold. She also look absolutely hot in a black outfit.

Jacqueline Fernandez also shook legs on Rajasthani folk music, enjoying their culture and making the most of her last day on set.

The actress was shooting in Jaisalmer and only recently has wrapped up her schedule for the film. Putting a tick across one more shoot schedule, she has many others lined up. She was seen bidding adieu to Jaisalmer in company of localities and she seemed to have enjoyed to the fullest.

The beautiful actress has four films in her hefty kitty, Bachchan Pandey is one of them with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor and Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan.

Must Read: When Ratna Pathak Shah Blasted Indian Cinema: “Why Are We So Happy With Kick, Humshakals? Why Do We Tolerate This? Aren’t We Educated?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube