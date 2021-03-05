Ratna Pathak Shah is one of the critically acclaimed actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. She is best known for her iconic role as Maya Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Ratna is one of the rare breeds of actors who treat their craft with respect and work on it, every day.

The veteran actress is intelligent, sharp and extremely candid. One can always expect her to say what most others would shy away from. A few years ago, the critically acclaimed actress slammed the makers of the 1975 film Sholay, which is still considered a classic.

During a conversation with Rediff.com, Ratna Pathak Shah said “Sholay a series of stereotypes and borrowed ideas from films from all over the world, mainly American, of course. And we are still singing praises of that film. What kind of self-analysis are we doing as a filmmaking nation?”

The 63-year-old actress also said, “I was thinking if I were a French person watching this, what would I make of two grown men behaving in this manner? It was deeply embarrassing. This is our hundred years as a film producing nation and today supposing a bomb drops on the world and supposing all that is left is Sholay, what will that say about the way Indians behave towards each other? What would it say about our civilisation?”

Ratna Pathak Shah also said, “Some movies do make greater demands on actors and those are the kind of films that will hopefully help change the kind of films that are made in India. Why are we so happy with Kick and Humshakals? Why do we tolerate this? Aren’t we educated, intelligent people? This is not entertainment, at least not to me.”

