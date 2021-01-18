Naseeruddin Shah is one such actor who never shies away from expressing his views. He believes in giving his opinion whenever necessary. Recently, he spoke about the controversial Love Jihad, and while talking about it, he shared an incident from his marriage to Ratna Pathak Shah.

During a video interview with a YouTube channel named Karwan e Mohabbat, the actor stated, “The people who coined this term- do they even know the meaning of Jihad?” Naseeruddin is married to Ratna Pathak Shah, and in the same interview, he shared about how his mother was against the idea of converting one’s religion.

Talking about love jihad, Naseeruddin Shah stated, “I am really furious with the way divisions are being created, like the love jihad tamasha in UP. Firstly, the people who coined this phrase don’t know the meaning of the word jihad. I don’t think that anyone would be so stupid to actually believe that Muslims will overtake the Hindu population, it is unimaginable. For that, Muslims will have to have so many babies. So, this whole notion is unreal.”

Naseeruddin Shah further said, “They not only want to discourage interfaith marriages but also curtail social interactions between Hindus and Muslims.”

Shah further shared that he and Ratna have taught their children about every religion. The actor said, “We have taught our children about every religion. But we have never told them that they belong to any particular religion. I always believed that these differences would slowly fade away. I believed that my marriage to a Hindu woman would set a healthy precedent. I don’t think this is wrong.”

Speaking about his mother’s ideologies, Naseeruddin Shah went on to say, “My uneducated mother, brought up in an orthodox household, prayed five times a day, observed Roza all her life, went for the Haj pilgrimage, she said, ‘The things that have been taught to you in your childhood how can that change? It is not right to change one’s religion’.”

