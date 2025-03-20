Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah are one of the most adored couples in the Hindi film fraternity. Love blossomed between the two because of their mutual love for acting, theatre and creativity. However, they also had their share of obstacles since Naseeruddin was not divorced officially from his first wife and there was also some resistance from Ratna’s parents towards their union.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Ratna Pathak Shah met Naseeruddin Shah in during Satyadev Dubey’s play ‘Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak.’ They were drawn towards each other for their dedication towards their craft and the passion for acting. The couple soon fell in love but could not tie the knot since Shah was not divorced legally from his first wife Manara Sikri.

That was not the only issue that the couple faced. Ratna Pathak Shah’s family were also apprehensive towards Naseeruddin Shah due to the latter not being extremely established in the entertainment industry. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress’ mother and legendary actress Dina Pathak also had a strenuous relationship with her son-in-law but later warmed up to him.

The couple dated for 7 long years and went into a live-in-relationship before finally tying the knot in 1982 after Naseeruddin Shah’s divorce. In a throwback interview with Hauterrfly, Ratna Pathak Shah had spoken about her inter-faith marriage. She was also praise for her husband’s family for never asking her to convert her religion.

The Khoobsurat actress said, “Naseer’s family surprisingly didn’t make a fuss at all. Not once did anybody ever even mention the ‘C’ word, convert. Nobody said anything about me. They just accepted me for what I am. I’m very, very lucky because I’ve heard of people who have trouble settling down. Afterwards, I’ve been friends with all of them, including my mother-in-law, who was a very homebound kind of person but extremely liberal in every situation.”

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah went for a simple registered wedding in 1982. The ceremony took place in the latter’s mother’s home. The couple have two children namely Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah from their marriage.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Salman Khan Was Upset With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Depressive’ Ending In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: ‘If I Had Made The Film, I Would…’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News