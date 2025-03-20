Don’t we all miss watching Anushka Sharma at the movies? She was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan. But if there’s one other thing we miss about her, it’s her honesty! The Bombay Velvet actress once ranted about her co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s complaining session after wearing a wig. Scroll below for a fun throwback.

Anushka once appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In 2016, the trio promoted their musical romantic drama, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, on a comedy show. They shared many BTS moments, but fans were left in splits when Virat Kohli’s gorgeous wife exposed her RK’s complaining habit.

Anushka Sharma shared, “Ladko ko na thoda sa bhi thoda sa bhi alag costume ho jata hai picturon me, itna complain karte hai, itna complain karte hai!” She then referred to Ranbir Kapoor and continued, “Isne ek baar wig pehna hua tha Bombay Velvet me… aadha wig.”

She further ranted, “Aur ye bas complain karta rehta tha, ‘mujhe itna dard ho raha hai. Don’t pull my hair, don’t pull my hair!’ I was like ‘do you realise humlog kitni extension laga ke rakhte hai, all the time?’ Toh ladke bohot complain karte hai.”

Ranbir Kapoor pretended like he did not know what Anushka Sharma was talking about.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added that men simply compliment women, saying they look beautiful and they have dressed up well. “Mehnat karte hai hum din raat, credit dijiye,” she added.

Kapil Sharma then mentioned that he appreciates women for all their efforts. However, Anushka complimented Aishwarya, saying she did not need to put in effort. She would look beautiful even if she woke up in the morning and appeared in the same avatar.

Take a look at the viral video below:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is working on Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is yet to announce her next project, while Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress has been awaiting release since 2022.

