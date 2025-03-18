Today (March 18) marks the birth anniversary of yesteryear actor Shashi Kapoor. He was known for his charming screen presence and scintillating good looks. However, did you know that the late actor was also not the one to mince his words? Despite working closely with actresses like Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, he had once taken an unmissable dig at them.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare in 1975, Shashi Kapoor was reminded of his comments on Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. To this, the Deewar actor said that he often speaks without thinking whatever is on his mind. He went on to say, “I’ve told Zeenat that to her face. Yeah! I told her she’s a good-looking woman, but she can’t act for peanuts. So what’s the big fuss about?” For the unversed, Kapoor worked with Zeenat in movies like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Chori Mera Kaam, Heeralal Pannalal, Vakil Babu and others.

On the other hand, he also revealed that he told Shabana Azmi that she is not a very good-looking woman. Shashi Kapoor said, “I’ve told Shabana she wasn’t particularly good looking but she is a very fine actress. I say what I feel that’s why people don’t like me, they are welcome to say it, it’s all a matter of opinion.”

Shabana Azmi and Shashi Kapoor also collaborated in some successful movies like Fakira, Hira Aur Patthar, Junoon, Yaadon Ki Zanjeer and Oonch Neech Beech. In the same interview, the Kabhi Kabhi actor confessed that he did not get a chance to showcase his full potential in his film career. He also hinted that nobody from the industry had the ‘guts’ to offer him something different.

Shashi Kapoor said, “What can I do if that’s all I’m offered. I want to make good pictures in Hindi, English but who’s got the guts to take the risks. I won’t say I haven’t done any good roles but certainly, there’s a lot more I could have done and still can do given the chance. In fact, sometimes I really wonder if I’m anywhere near doing what I’d started as a little boy. I saw my father, my brother, and all the pioneers of Indian cinema and moved to that company.” However, the actor’s powerful legacy is adored and celebrated even today. He passed away on December 4, 2017.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Alia Bhatt Revealed This Bollywood Superstar Is Her “Biggest Darling” Apart From Ranbir Kapoor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News