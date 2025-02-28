Shabana Azmi is one of India’s most celebrated actresses, known for her versatility across commercial and parallel cinema. With a career spanning over five decades, she has delivered powerful performances in films like Arth, Mandi, Masoom, and Fire. Her work has earned her multiple National Film Awards, and she remains a prominent figure in Indian cinema and theater.

Beyond her acting, Shabana comes from an illustrious family. She is the daughter of the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi and theater artist Shaukat Azmi. She has been married to celebrated lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar since 1984. Over the years, she has developed a strong bond with her stepchildren, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor-producer Farhan Akhtar. Now, Shabana Azmi is set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming series Dabba Cartel, a crime thriller produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. Interestingly, the show is also written by Shibani Dandekar, Farhan’s wife, making it a true family project.

Why Shabana Azmi couldn’t say no to Dabba Cartel

In a recent conversation with Netflix India promoting Dabba Cartel, Shabana Azmi shared a humorous take on how she got involved in the project. She joked that the situation was even more “dire” than just being locked down during the pandemic with family. She explained, “Kyunki bahu ne likha aur beta produce kar raha hai toh meri kya majaal ki main kisi tarah se, aur voh bhi COVID ke zamane mein, na bol du. Toh voh toh maine accept kar liya.” (Since my daughter-in-law wrote it and my son is producing it, how could I possibly refuse—especially during COVID? So, I accepted it.)

While her casting may have had a familial push, Shabana is no stranger to impactful roles. She is known for choosing projects that challenge societal norms and showcase strong, layered female characters. Produced by Excel Entertainment, Dabba Cartel focuses on a group of women who operate an underground business. Given Netflix’s track record with Indian originals, the show is highly anticipated, and having an actress of Shabana Azmi’s caliber adds to its credibility.

Besides Azmi, the show also stars Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Nimishia Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao and Lillete Dubey. It will drop on Netflix on February 28, 2025, at 1:30 PM.

