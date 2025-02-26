Akshay Kumar is back in form after delivering hits and soaring high, with Skyforce doing well at the box office. Akshay, who is also the perfect family man now, once had the reputation of being quite the lady’s man. Kumar has never been one to shy away from a cheeky moment and is known to pull other people’s legs. But did you know that he reunited with his ex-Shilpa Shetty, almost a decade ago and left her blushing in a flirty moment?

The lore of Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s relationship and breakup is well-known in the Hindi film industry. After initially sparking dating rumors in 1994 after staring at Main Khiladi Tu Anari, the news of their affair and eventual breakup made headlines for years.

While their breakup was bitter, the two have remained cordial over the years. Although they have avoided sharing the stage, a decade ago, the Sooryavanshi actor and Shetty reunited in an iconic pop-culture moment.

In a video that resurfaced on the Reddit blog BollyBlindsNGossip, Akshay and Shilpa shared the stage in a rare moment from the launch of season 2 of Bigg Boss, which Shilpa hosted. The two can be seen being polite with each other, but what follows is what catches everyone’s eye.

Akshay made a dashing entry. Kumar headed to the stage, but with confetti all over his head, Shilpa Shetty Kundra kindly offered to dust it off him. In the video, Akshay and Shilpa exchanged playful banter on stage, fully displaying their easy chemistry.

Shilpa comments lightly about Akshay’s action-packed career, stating, “You have done so many stunts.” When Akshay replies, “Aapse zyada kaun jaanta hai,” in his trademark funny manner, Shilpa couldn’t help but blush, leaving the audience in splits.

The video is almost 17 years old; since then, the two have been spotted at events but have never really shared the screen space. Shilpa has been married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009, and they are parents to one son and one daughter. While Kumar has famously been married to Twinkle Khanna, two are parents to one son and one daughter.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Skyforce, which did well at the box office, and has multiple projects lined up. Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime series, Indian Police Force and Sukhee, which received mediocre reviews.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Jaya Bachchan Was In Awe Of Hema Malini After Watching Her In This Movie: “She Was So Wonderful…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News