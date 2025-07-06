The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix began its third season last month with Salman Khan as the inaugural guest. Then came the cast of Metro… In Dino and the Indian Cricket Team. The show, known for its comic interviews and spoof sketches, has been loved by the global audience since its debut on Netflix. International musician Ed Sheeran also appeared on the show during its launch. Now, another global icon, Jackson Wang, will also appear on the show.

The GOT7 member recently wrapped up his week-long promotions in Mumbai. The LMLY singer was in town to promote his upcoming album, Magic Man 2, which will be released on July 18, 2025. The news of Jackson Wang’s appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show was revealed in a teaser after its latest episode.

Jackson Wang will appear on the next episode of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” premiering next Saturday, July 12 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hrqanFR6rG — GOT7 BASE (@Pop7base) July 5, 2025

How Did Fans React To Jackson Wang’s Appearance On The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Fans were surprised to see the teaser and took to X to express their reactions. From posing a neutral standpoint to showcasing concern over the content, the fans had a variety of reactions to Jackson Wang’s upcoming appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

“Nah this is huge my whole bloodline watches The Great Indian Kapil Show religiously,” a fan wrote

Nah this is huge my whole bloodline watches the Kapil Sharma show religiously😭😭 https://t.co/vDmP92d6Hh — Sani (@jiaerjnk) July 5, 2025

“Oh! I haven’t seen this season at all, how’s the show doing?” another fan replied

“Idc whether the show is good or bad. He went there to make sure people will remember him. And I say he’s doing just that.” an X user replied

oh🤔I haven’t seen this season at all, how’s the show doing? https://t.co/4XsS6A3tE1 — FACE AOTY 🪞 (@filmoutjinmin) July 6, 2025

Idc whether the show is good or bad. He went there to make sure people will remember him. And I say he’s doing just that. https://t.co/gf6RqrQ9sX — Yu~🪄✨️ (@yu_ni852) July 5, 2025

“A combination I couldn’t have predicted in a million years,” came another comment.

A combination i couldn’t have predicted in a million years 🥹 https://t.co/ruD3Krj8S6 — yali⁷ (@amoonchild95) July 6, 2025

A few fans also came forward with the show’s murky past, where the host or the actors would make questionable remarks that did not sit well with netizens. Even the season three premiere episode with Salman Khan saw mixed reviews from the audience. They expressed their concern over the upcoming episode’s content featuring Jackson Wang.

“i hope things go well man like genuinely,” an X user wrote.

i hope things go well man like genuinely — june⁷ 🌸 (@y2k5bby) July 6, 2025

“WHAT!!!!! the show has only deteriorated through the years but ig it could be a big promo for him to the gp,” another X user added.

WHAT!!!!! the show has only detoriated through the years but ig it could be a big promo for him to the gp https://t.co/xYlMmEkfVT — Vidi⁷💖JIN_TOUR🎯killiຖ’ it ງirl🩵𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐎☔️STR (@MonoArmy_OT7) July 6, 2025

“Ohhhh!! I love him sooo much I do! But the hosts and the show are very controversial. As an Indian I know the image it’s got and how drama from the show gets twisted and I am honestly scared. But I hope everything goes well coz it’s Jackson and he know how to handle himself well,” another X user shared.

Ohhhh!! I love him sooo much I do! But the hosts and the show are very controversial. As an Indian I know the image it’s got and how drama from the show gets twisted and I am honestly scared. But I hope everything goes well coz it’s Jackson and he know how to handle himself well https://t.co/q0QFTIJJxB — B (@beesbeom) July 5, 2025

“Oh my god no…the show is controversial and he is a very sweet guy 😭” another fan wrote.

Oh my god no…the show is controversial and he is a very sweet guy 😭 https://t.co/7M7qlP5CYN — Luluu (@miss_andriee) July 6, 2025

When Will Jackson Wang Appear On The Great Indian Kapil Show?

The teaser for Jackson Wang’s upcoming appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show was showcased at the end of episode three, titled “Coach and the Cricketers,” which aired on July 5 on Netflix. In the teaser, Kapil Sharma introduced four actors, Jaydeep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar, as the guests for the episode. These four actors spoke about the OTT journey that launched them to global fame. After a few seconds in the teaser, Jackson Wang was seen dancing with Vijay Varma. He is not heard in the teaser, but he certainly makes an appearance.

Jackson Wang is dressed in full black as he dances across the stage in the presence of Kapil Sharma and the actors, along with a few supporting cast members. The other details of the episode are still under wraps, as Netflix or Jackson Wang’s team have not revealed the announcement at the time of this writing. Jackson Wang’s debut episode on The Great Indian Kapil Show will be aired on Saturday, July 12, on Netflix at 8 PM IST.

Jackson Wang would appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ next week (July 12th), as a special guest#JacksonWang @JacksonWang852 #MAGICMAN2 pic.twitter.com/xqtoOq9TK6 — ⭑.ᐟ (@teamwangs) July 5, 2025

All About Jackson Wang & His Upcoming Album Magic Man 2

Jackson Wang is a member of the K-pop group GOT7 and also a soloist. In January, He made a comeback with GOT7’s latest album Winter Heptagon. While being an active group member, he has also been focusing on his solo career. His third and upcoming solo album, Magic Man 2, comes after quite a long wait for the single.

Jackson Wang’s Magic Man 2 is a sequel to his 2022 album, Magic Man. He has been teasing the album with cryptic posts, teasers, and pre-release singles. He collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for the pre-release single BUCK.

The two also featured in the music video together. So far, the singer has released singles like High Alone, GBAD, and Hate to Love. Magic Man 2 will be released on all major streaming platforms on July 18, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Wang (@jacksonwang852g7)

