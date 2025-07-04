The Great Indian Kapil Show has grown in the second week after registering a lukewarm start on Netflix, with Salman Khan appearing on the premiere episode! The second week hosted the cast of Metro In Dino, which garnered better viewership than Salman Khan’s episode.

The cast of Metro In Dino delivered a better episode than Salman Khan’s one! While Bhaijaan, made the premiere of the Netflix’s chat cum comedy into a Boys Locker Room session, Anurag Basu and his team actually made it an anecdotal and conversational episode!

The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Week 2 OTT Verdict

In the second week, as per weekly data by Netflix, The Great Indian Kapil Show managed to garner a viewership of 2 million views against 4.5 million viewing hours, taking the 4th spot in the list of top 10 non-English shows this week, ruled by South Korean drama Squid Game: Season 3!

Kapil Sharma’s Show Performs Better Than Last Season!

Interestingly, Kapil Sharma‘s show is performing better than last season. The second season opened with 1.2 Million Views in week 1, which was followed by 1.8 Million Views in week 2. However, the third season has performed better than the first two episodes of the last season!

The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Performs Better In Week 2

While the second week of The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 featuring the cast of Metro In Dino, garnered 2 million views, it was better than Salman Khan’s opening episode, which registered only 1.6 million views!

Will The ‘Bwoyz’ Hit The Ball Out Of The Park?

The third week of the show will host Gautam Gambhir and other cricketers, and the numbers are a testimony that cricket episodes have always brought great views for the show! In the last two seasons, Rohit Sharma’s episode garnered 2.6 million and 1.6 million views, respectively!

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict Summary

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the show on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: Salman Khan: 1.6 Million Views | 1.9 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 7

Week 2: Metro In Dino Cast: 2 Million Views | 4.5 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 4

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

