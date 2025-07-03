This week has been a great high for the Indian music scene, with gems doling out from films and making it a dream for every music lover to sleep in beauties after so long! After Kaalidhar Laapata’s beautiful music album, composed by Amit Trivedi, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino is dragging me into a parallel world where love is real, raw, magical, yet heartbreaking!

Composed by Pritam, the album has 9 songs, with a few of them having reprise versions, so you cannot pick your favorite ones. But the old soul in me deviates towards the reprise versions more!

The songs are a mixed bag with lyrics by Qaisar-Ul-Jafri, Sandeep Shrivastava, Anurag Sharma, Neelesh Misra, Momin Khan Momin and Mayur Puri. The blueprint has been very intelligent and kept the same as Life In A Metro making people feed on the nostalgia while making new memories!

Check out the detailed music review of Metro In Dino’s album.

Song: Zamaana Lage

Singer: Arijit Singh, Shashwat Singh

Lyrics: Qaisar-Ul-Jafri, Sandeep Shrivastava

The obvious choice for his generation – the song has already become the love anthem for the new kids. However, I had a bittersweet feeling when it arrived, thinking about how this generation would know about the OGs. But anyway, I am just glad that they know Qaisar-Ul-Jafri, thanks to Sandeep Shrivastava! Arijit Singh definitely elevates it to another level!

Song: Dil Ka Kya

Singer: Raghav Chaitanya

Lyrics – Anurag Sharma

The brooding song is a testimony to heartbreaks and all that lies between the grieving zone! Anurag Sharma beautifully penned the irritation, frustration, and desperation while he wrote, “Kaise tujh par marna hai, ye dikha de. Ya tu aaja, tere bina jeena hi sikha de.” ” However, Raghav Chaitanya takes into account the self-pity zone. I would strictly not suggest roaming in that zone!

Song: Mann Ye Mera

Singer: Vishal Mishra

Lyrics: Neelesh Misra

Personally, this one’s my favorite track from the music album of Metro In Dino! Sung by Vishal Mishra, the song is magic, thanks to Neelesh Mishra’s intricate understanding of love and relationships. He, along with Pritam’s music, distinctly makes us feel Mohabbat might be slightly mature and above Ishq! No, I do not have any reason to support this claim, but I just feel it that way! Just the way Vishal Mishra sings, “Tu Pehli Dafa Dil Par Khatkhataana, Hamein Baahar Bulana, Naya Qissa Suna Kar Tu Mantar Chala!”

Song: Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon

Singer: Arijit Singh

Lyrics: Sandeep Shrivastava

An Arijit Singh solo is what you need to fall in love with love yet again! Pritam knows that, and he does that with this song! The rawness and the helplessness of love translate into a magical beauty as Sandeep Shrivastava writes, “Main Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karun, Itni To Mohabbat Karta Hun.” However, the song loses my attention midway, probably because of weak writing, as it progresses.

Song: Yaad

Singer: Papon

Lyrics: Momin Khan Momin

Despite Papon’s signature gentle brooding, this is the most underwhelming song of this album! The lyrics are bang on but the composition just does not do justice to this beauty!

Song: Mausam

Singer: Arijit Singh

Lyrics: Qaisar-Ul-Jafri, Sandeep Shrivastava

The song is a reprise version of Zamaana Lage but with better verses. It is warmer, more comforting and closer to the space of the original ghazal. I do not how did they achieve this but they did!

Song: Dil Ka Kya – Encore

Singer: Vishal Mishra

Lyrics – Anurag Sharma

It is a more sorted version of Raghav Chaitanya’s version, and it works better. Probably, I am getting old and amidst all the chaos, I would appreciate this calmness! Despite the desperation and the helplessness! However, the major difference here is the arrangement and it works better!

Song: Mann Ye Mera – Rewind

Singer: Raghav Chaitanya

Lyrics: Neelesh Misra

Either I am biased, or this stands out in the entire album! Raghav Chaitanya takes the lead here, and it is as beautiful as Vishal Mishra’s version!

Song: Dhaagena Tinak Dhin

Singer: Sachet Tandon, Akasa Singh

Lyrics: Mayur Puri

The only quirky song in this album! Sachet Tandon takes inspiration from Mohit Chauhan, and what an inspiration! He is joined by Akasa Singh. However, the song does not make an impact. It tries to be a Dil Kya Kare from Salaam-E-Ishq, but gets lost in translation!

Let me be honest: Despite the beautiful songs, I still could not help but miss KK when each song changes! I just could not imagine a Metro album without KK! With a heavy heart, I listen to these songs, and I cannot not miss KK. I think we all share the same emotion! Unhe Bhulane mein shayad hamein zamana lage!

Check out the entire jukebox of Metro In Dino here and we assure a peaceful and calm day awaits you!

