Pritam Chakraborty, widely known as Pritam, is one of the most celebrated music composers in the Indian film industry. No matter what one’s musical taste is, Pritam Da is a face you will see on everyone’s Spotify Wrapped.

Over the past two decades, he has composed chart-topping tracks for Bollywood blockbusters. With a signature style that blends contemporary and classical sounds, Pritam has worked on films like Jab We Met, Barfi!, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Brahmāstra.

Despite his career and professional success, Pritam recently faced an unfortunate and shocking betrayal. A member of his own staff allegedly fled with ₹40 lakh from his recording studio, Unimus Record Pvt. Ltd. The theft, which took place on February 4, has prompted a police investigation, with efforts underway to track down the accused and recover the stolen amount.

Staff Member flees with ₹40 Lakh from Pritam’s Recording Studio

As per News18, the distressing incident unfolded at Pritam’s Goregaon-based recording studio, Unimus Record Pvt. Ltd. According to reports, a staff member identified as Ashish Sayal is the prime suspect in the case. The theft occurred when a production house delivered a payment of ₹40 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Pritam’s manager, Vineet Chedda. The money was placed inside a trolley bag within the office premises for safekeeping. However, moments later, it mysteriously disappeared.

Chedda, who had briefly stepped away to Pritam’s residence within the same building to get documents signed, returned to find the money missing. When he inquired about the bag, other staff members informed him that Sayal had taken it, allegedly to transfer it to a secure location. However, suspicion arose when Sayal became unresponsive to phone calls and eventually switched off his device, which led to an immediate complaint to the police.

Officials swiftly launched an investigation, registering an official FIR at the Malad police station. Sayal’s whereabouts are currently being traced and efforts are being made to recover the misappropriated funds. Meanwhile, two other employees present at the scene, Ahmed Khan and Kamal Disha, are also being questioned to determine whether the suspect acted alone or had accomplices in the heist.

