Udit Narayan is a name that can stir up memories of the 90s, the golden years of Bollywood music. Narayan and his pleasing and heartwarming voice have been mesmerizing people, and the awards he has won validate this. The singer, who won multiple National Awards alongside other accolades and whose voice acted as a springboard to the success of so many films and actors, is now on his defense following a recent event.

Narayan recently witnessed a fan’s overfamiliarity at a concert. The fan kissed Udit on the cheek while taking a photo, and the singer responded by kissing her on the lips. Posts about this event have gone viral on social media, causing much criticism. People say that he was “inappropriate” and “indecent.” More and more new videos are shared constantly. One reason for many of Udit Narayan’s brush-off moments is the continued allegations against him.

He had been in a few similar situations with other celebs, including kissing Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal. People have commented persistently on his activities. Narayan was once involved in a scandal that plummeted his reputation several years ago. His personal life has been very troubled even though he is a well-known singer. In 1984, he married Ranjana Jha in Bihar. However, their affair was not known very much at that time.

He then moved to Mumbai to obtain a good job. While in Mumbai, Narayan met Deepa Gahatraj, a Nepalese singer, and they fell in love. He married her in 1985 even though he had not yet divorced Ranjana. Their son, Aditya, was born in 1987, which was a good thing at first, but it soon took a worse turn.

One incident occurred when Narayan was staying at a hotel in Patna for a performance, and Ranjana arrived. As luck would have it, she dragged some reporters into his room, shaming him and confessing their ongoing marriage in front of everyone. She blamed him for his infidelity and, at the same time, claimed he had not divorced her before he married Deepa.

At first, Udit denied the accusations, calling Ranjana a “stranger” and charging her with attempting to destroy his name. Instead, she sued him, and things got really serious because there were accusations against the singer. She stated that Narayan had quite a few times said that he would kill himself if she were to tell anyone about their marriage, a statement that boggled everyone.

Ranjana shared that she always kept quiet out of fear of death, but eventually changed her mind and decided to take legal action. At last, Udit Narayan had to acknowledge the fact of his first marriage, and then he confessed that Ranjana was his wife. The latter added that she has no resentment towards Narayan, Deepa, or their son, although Narayan was the one who agreed to include her name aside from Deepa’s in a show that they had some level of reconciliation.

Even though Udit Narayan was involved in legal and personal quarrels with his family, his musical works are praiseworthy. For the 30 years he spent as a musical artist, Narayan was not only delivered Hindi-language songs but also sang in Telugu, Tamil, and Nepali. His evergreen songs, such as Pehla Nasha, Falak Tak Chal, and Tip Tip Barsa Paani, are still appreciated by his fans today.

